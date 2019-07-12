$-0.36 EPS Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC); Last Week Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Analysts

Analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to report $-0.36 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 38.46% from last quarter’s $-0.26 EPS. After having $-0.33 EPS previously, GlycoMimetics, Inc.’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 301,364 shares traded or 34.05% up from the average. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has declined 34.65% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GLYC News: 03/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS QTR END CASH $242.6M ON FINANCING; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 14/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics to Present New Preclinical Data for GMI-1271 and GMI-1359 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO START PHASE 3 GM-1271 STUDY IN AML IN 3Q; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – UNDER TERMS OF CRADA, NCI MAY ALSO FUND ADDITIONAL RESEARCH; 21/04/2018 – DJ GlycoMimetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLYC); 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO USE OS AS PRIMARY ENDPOINT, SEES RESULTS 4Q’20; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – CO TO SUPPLY GMI-1271 AS WELL AS PROVIDE FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO AUGMENT DATA ANALYSIS AND MONITORING FOR PHASE 3 PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – MULTIPLE CLINICAL READOUTS PLANNED STARTING YEAR-END 2018 AND THROUGH 2019 AND 2020

Among 3 analysts covering Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Community Healthcare Trust had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. See Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Janney Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral New Target: $38 Initiates Coverage On

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Maintain

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $557.04 million. The firm is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold GlycoMimetics, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 44.56 million shares or 0.36% more from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Group has invested 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 1.84 million shares. Sphera Funds Limited reported 311,013 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 37,300 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 62,900 shares. 2.89M are owned by Blackrock Inc. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Citigroup reported 11,692 shares. 3,820 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Franklin Res Inc has invested 0.01% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 738,665 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Millennium Management Lc stated it has 18,262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust reported 0% stake.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 25,467 shares traded. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has risen 40.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCT News: 08/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC CHCT.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.39; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased First Quarter Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Community Healthcare Trust; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 02/04/2018 COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, CO ENTERED AMENDMENT TO ITS SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q EPS 9c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Community Healthcare Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCT); 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr Raises Dividend to 40c; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated owns real estate properties. The company has market cap of $767.72 million.