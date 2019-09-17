$0.36 EPS Expected for Fastenal Company (FAST); Foyston Gordon & Payne Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding By $4.41 Million

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 18.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 81,737 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 370,220 shares with $20.26M value, down from 451,957 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $212.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 13.03 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs

Analysts expect Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 9.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. FAST’s profit would be $206.44 million giving it 23.24 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Fastenal Company’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.49M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 10.69% above currents $49.96 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $65 target. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 22.49M shares stake. Victory reported 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sather Fincl Gru holds 0.04% or 4,146 shares. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd Company owns 69,226 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Cadinha Limited Liability Co reported 282,193 shares. Investment House Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation accumulated 17,638 shares. Hwg Hldgs LP has invested 0.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 187.99 million are owned by State Street Corp. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 10,944 shares. Rockland Com reported 29,791 shares. Bellecapital Int reported 98,644 shares. Bryn Mawr invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Ltd Liability Company reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold Fastenal Company shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Trust Co holds 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 8,510 shares. Park National Oh stated it has 11,700 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 152,764 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsr has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3,868 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 6,311 shares. First Republic Inv stated it has 91,101 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. American Group stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 20,679 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Advsr Preferred Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 787 shares. Minnesota-based Jnba Advisors has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Oarsman Incorporated has 11,336 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 46,876 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is -6.60% below currents $33.46 stock price. Fastenal had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 12. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1. Ancius Michael J also bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.19 billion. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. It has a 25.16 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures.