$0.36 EPS Expected for Fastenal Company (FAST); Exela Technologies (XELA) SI Increased By 14.69%

Analysts expect Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 9.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. FAST’s profit would be $206.43M giving it 23.36 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Fastenal Company’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c

Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) had an increase of 14.69% in short interest. XELA’s SI was 1.36 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.69% from 1.19M shares previously. With 155,700 avg volume, 9 days are for Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA)’s short sellers to cover XELA’s short positions. The SI to Exela Technologies Inc’s float is 3.13%. It closed at $1.39 lastly. It is down 48.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.04% the S&P500. Some Historical XELA News: 15/03/2018 – Exela Technologies 4Q Rev $386.3M; 15/03/2018 – EXELA TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $386.3 MLN VS $352.5 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Exela Technologies Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $290M-$310M; 10/04/2018 – EXELA TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXELA DOES NOT INTEND TO DISCLOSE FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – Exela Technologies Implements Intelligent Lockers at George Washington University Campus; 19/04/2018 – DJ Exela Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XELA); 16/04/2018 – Exela Announces Closing of Secondary Equity Offering on Behalf of Ex-Sigma 2 LLC; 10/04/2018 – Exela Technologies Acquires Asterion International To Expand In Europe; 11/04/2018 – Exela Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering on Behalf of Ex-Sigma 2 LLC; 10/04/2018 – EXELA TECHNOLOGIES BUYS ASTERION INTL TO EXPAND IN EUROPE

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions and enterprise information management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $208.51 million. The firm combines proprietary IP and knowledge platforms to provide integrated, technology-enabled services through an end-to-end delivery model. It currently has negative earnings. It offers financial services and payment solutions, healthcare well-known provider solutions, insurance solutions, legal and litigation services, loss prevention services, unified communication services, business and big data management services, revenue enhancement services, and managed services.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is -7.10% below currents $33.64 stock price. Fastenal had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, July 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 12.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.29 billion. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. It has a 25.29 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures.

