$0.36 EPS Expected for Fastenal Company (FAST); British Columbia Investment Management Has Decreased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 28.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 91,863 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 228,377 shares with $6.02M value, down from 320,240 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $19.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 3.47 million shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps

Analysts expect Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 9.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. FAST’s profit would be $205.05 million giving it 21.50 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Fastenal Company’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 4.36M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 168,888 shares to 669,980 valued at $49.11M in 2019Q2. It also upped Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) stake by 26,158 shares and now owns 40,329 shares. Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) was raised too.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39M for 55.69 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Michigan deal exceeds analyst estimates, RBC says – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser sells Michigan timberlands for $300M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weyerhaeuser to Release Third Quarter Results on October 25 – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Weyerhaeuser, Expedia Group and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity. Another trade for 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 was made by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 385,887 are held by Westpac Banking Corporation. Central Bancorp & Tru holds 0% or 240 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Llc holds 1,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Clearbridge Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2.74 million shares. Security Co invested in 2,000 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 293,225 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 270 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.11% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fiduciary reported 18,114 shares stake. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Lc has invested 0.13% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 0.1% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 42,294 shares. Carroll Fin reported 4,475 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 39,607 shares. Court Place owns 16,400 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Double Your Stock Returns for the Rest of 2019 – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For October 2 – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of stock. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is 1.74% above currents $30.96 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, September 17 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 8 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.63 billion. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. It has a 23.28 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures.