$0.36 EPS Expected for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG); American Mortgage Acceptance Co (AMC)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Analysts expect Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 311.76% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. LPG’s profit would be $19.82 million giving it 7.15 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s analysts see 63.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 48,143 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG LTD – ENTERED INTO A $70.0 MLN SALE AND BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT FOR CORVETTE; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG

American Mortgage Acceptance Co (AMC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.08, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 77 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 75 reduced and sold their stock positions in American Mortgage Acceptance Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 45.91 million shares, down from 46.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American Mortgage Acceptance Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 40 Increased: 52 New Position: 25.

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 59.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -276.47% negative EPS growth.

Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 17.93% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for 2.29 million shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 213,334 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lapides Asset Management Llc has 1.11% invested in the company for 258,000 shares. The Texas-based Nokomis Capital L.L.C. has invested 1.09% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 704,878 shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 1.29 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) has declined 16.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 04/04/2018 – AMC, Fund Plan 50-100 Cinemas in About 25 Saudi Cities by 2030; 10/05/2018 – The Little Mermaid Swims Into AMC Theatres August 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Purch Partners with AMC on New James Cameron Series; 22/05/2018 – ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL LTD ADTB.NS – ADITYA BIRLA STRESSED ASSET AMC INCORPORATED AS NEW UNIT OF CO; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Tony Award®-Winning Broadway Musical ‘Bandstand’ Will Dazzle Cinema Audiences Across the Country for a Two-Night Event This Su; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS NAMES MAOJUN JOHN ZENG AS CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.38B; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: POTENTIAL FOR U.S. SUMMER FILM SLATE IS `AMAZING’; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc

