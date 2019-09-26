$0.36 EPS Expected for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG); 0 Analysts Bullish Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)

Analysts expect Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 311.76% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. LPG’s profit would be $19.83 million giving it 7.40 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s analysts see 63.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 148,764 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG

Among 2 analysts covering Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has $14 highest and $13 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is 56.61% above currents $8.62 stock price. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13 target in Monday, June 24 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of IRWD in report on Wednesday, March 27 to “Equal-Weight” rating. See Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

24/06/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $11 New Target: $14 Upgrade

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas shipping firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $586.60 million. The firm engages in the transportation of LPG. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

More notable recent Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “33 Leading Shipping Companies to Present at Capital Link’s 11th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in New York City, US – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Enterprise inks LyondellBasell deal, to build Houston-area propane expansion – Houston Business Journal” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teekay Group to Host Investor Day on October 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dorian LPG: Potential For Major Shareholder Returns Due To Surging Rates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 149.39 million shares or 1.83% more from 146.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 149,888 were reported by Aqr Limited Liability Corporation. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 13.83M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 439,853 were reported by Fosun. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 96,510 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 20,747 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 230,106 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.01% or 58,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 204,952 shares. Prudential Inc owns 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 14,124 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 89,266 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 906,657 shares. Numerixs Invest invested in 10,335 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 16,354 shares. Profund Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Amer Century Companies holds 289,701 shares.

The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 435,141 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 03/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan to Grant Aurobino License to Market Generic Version of Linzess Starting Aug. 5, 2030; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL – BELIEVE PLAN TO SEPARATE IRONWOOD’S R&D PROGRAMS FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS IS “GOOD FIRST STEP” TOWARD CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Hldrs Highlighting Director Nominees; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. The firm markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan.