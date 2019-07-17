$0.36 EPS Expected for Carbonite, Inc. (CARB); Aarons (AAN)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Aarons Inc (AAN) investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 108 funds increased and started new positions, while 116 reduced and sold stock positions in Aarons Inc. The funds in our database now have: 64.75 million shares, down from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Aarons Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 99 Increased: 62 New Position: 46.

Analysts expect Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. CARB’s profit would be $12.40M giving it 16.80 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Carbonite, Inc.’s analysts see 2.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 200,011 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 30.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Aaron’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:AAN) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aaronâ€™s, Inc. (AAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aaron’s, Progressive Leasing and Former NFL Star Kurt Warner Unveil 50th Home Presentation to St. Louis Single Mother – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aaron’s: Doing Well And Positioned For Continued Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aaron’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:AAN) 11% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. for 622,113 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 277,800 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has 2.38% invested in the company for 282,427 shares. The Texas-based Stephens Investment Management Group Llc has invested 1.38% in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2.12 million shares.

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. AAN’s profit will be $59.56 million for 18.23 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 549,911 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend

AaronÂ’s, Inc. operates an omnichannel well-known provider of lease-purchase solutions. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. It operates through five divisions: Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive, DAMI, Franchise, and Manufacturing. It has a 22.39 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 21 sales for $1.92 million activity. Mellinger Paul S. sold 1,121 shares worth $32,262. Another trade for 1,394 shares valued at $38,544 was made by SHEER DANIELLE on Monday, January 28. On Wednesday, February 13 FOLGER ANTHONY sold $56,868 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 2,224 shares. Another trade for 21,511 shares valued at $531,322 was sold by ALI MOHAMAD. Shares for $15,291 were sold by HUDSON CASSANDRA. Guadagno Norman sold $119,725 worth of stock or 4,294 shares. Beeler Robert L also sold $41,357 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) shares.

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carbonite Inc (CARB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Summit Highlighted Potential of SMT-571 to Combat the Rising Global Health Threat of Gonorrhoea at STI & HIV World Congress – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DietDemand Explains Why Low-Carb Diets Fail and How to Make them Work – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cerus Corporation (CERS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $833.27 million. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service , and email archiving. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Carbonite, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Management Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 49,762 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 1.41 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 36,860 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc holds 0% or 55,136 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp accumulated 14,001 shares or 0% of the stock. G2 Inv Prtnrs Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.74% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 13,732 shares. Rk Ltd Liability Corp invested in 295,000 shares. Century Cos holds 147,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited holds 521,403 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Scout Investments has 0.09% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 185,338 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 801,189 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Services stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).