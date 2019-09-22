$0.36 EPS Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN); Hilltop Holdings Upped 3M Co (MMM) Position By $1.25 Million

Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.86% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. BDN’s profit would be $63.44M giving it 10.34 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Brandywine Realty Trust’s analysts see 2.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 996,541 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 323.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc acquired 7,240 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 9,480 shares with $1.64 million value, up from 2,240 last quarter. 3M Co now has $95.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 2.82 million shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 10,039 shares to 38,397 valued at $2.52M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 48,712 shares and now owns 10,367 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M Company has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 6.82% above currents $166.76 stock price. 3M Company had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $19400 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Middleton & Incorporated Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,249 shares. Rampart Inv Management Co Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,612 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 5,439 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 989,025 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Com, a Florida-based fund reported 8,865 shares. 36,102 were reported by Vantage Invest Partners Limited Liability. Viking Fund Management stated it has 1.59% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Personal Cap Advsr Corp holds 240,503 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv owns 372,651 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Bangor Natl Bank invested in 0.05% or 1,681 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company New York, New York-based fund reported 2,002 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 333,047 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest reported 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Financial Networks has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amarillo Bankshares reported 1,591 shares stake.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 29.37 P/E ratio. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold Brandywine Realty Trust shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Rafferty Asset Mgmt reported 35,679 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial has 0.02% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg accumulated 115,600 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 121,800 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 691 shares. Alliancebernstein L P reported 0% stake. Profund Limited Liability Co has 11,933 shares. Franklin Res holds 3.88 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 7.17 million shares. Duncker Streett Com stated it has 2,200 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 1.50M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 252,209 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). First Interstate State Bank owns 13,833 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.