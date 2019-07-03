$0.36 EPS Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN); Ashford Capital Management Upped By $6.56 Million Its Healthequity (HQY) Position

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased Healthequity Inc. (HQY) stake by 61.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashford Capital Management Inc acquired 89,839 shares as Healthequity Inc. (HQY)’s stock declined 7.41%. The Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 235,928 shares with $17.45 million value, up from 146,089 last quarter. Healthequity Inc. now has $3.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 1.02M shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results

Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report $0.36 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.86% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. BDN’s profit would be $63.41M giving it 10.16 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Brandywine Realty Trust’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 806,059 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 27.5 P/E ratio. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties.

Among 3 analysts covering Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Brandywine Realty Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Monday, February 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $18 target. The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 4. The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Bank of America.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.00 million activity. $3.00 million worth of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was sold by SWEENEY GERARD H.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Brandywine Realty Trust shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Parametric Portfolio Assoc owns 554,167 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ajo L P invested in 0.03% or 354,687 shares. The Missouri-based American Century Cos Inc has invested 0.02% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Trust Of Vermont reported 3,391 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 894,295 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.02% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Metropolitan Life Insur Com stated it has 11,547 shares. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 325,500 shares. 29,190 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.14% or 65,280 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Bailard accumulated 0.05% or 53,750 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Among 10 analysts covering HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. HealthEquity had 16 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) rating on Monday, March 18. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $90 target. Chardan Capital Markets maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) rating on Monday, June 24. Chardan Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $92 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $82 target in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. SunTrust upgraded the shares of HQY in report on Thursday, February 7 to “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of HQY in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, June 20.

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased Ishares Barclay 7 (IEF) stake by 10,095 shares to 61,458 valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) stake by 101,000 shares and now owns 64,600 shares. Cl A was reduced too.