$0.36 EPS Expected for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE); ADINO ENERGY CORPORATION (ADNY) Shorts Lowered By 37.08%

Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter's $0.33 EPS. BHE's profit would be $13.71M giving it 20.29 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Benchmark Electronics, Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 199,292 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

ADINO ENERGY CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ADNY) had a decrease of 37.08% in short interest. ADNY’s SI was 75,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 37.08% from 119,200 shares previously. With 450,700 avg volume, 0 days are for ADINO ENERGY CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ADNY)’s short sellers to cover ADNY’s short positions. It closed at $0.001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Adino Energy Corporation focuses on gas and oil exploration and production company. The company has market cap of $109,374. The firm was formerly known as Consolidated Medical Management, Inc. and changed its name to Adino Energy Corporation in January 2008. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold Benchmark Electronics, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.