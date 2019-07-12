$0.36 EPS Expected for Aegion (AEGN); Autoliv Has 1.14 Sentiment

Autoliv Inc (ALV) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 91 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 80 sold and reduced their positions in Autoliv Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 24.35 million shares, up from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Autoliv Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 51 Increased: 60 New Position: 31.

Analysts expect Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. AEGN’s profit would be $11.20M giving it 12.21 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Aegion Corporation’s analysts see 500.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 1,046 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 36.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL; 18/04/2018 – AEGION SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER MICHAEL WHITE RESIGNED

The stock increased 2.00% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 11,926 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) has declined 30.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 23/05/2018 – Invitation to Autoliv and Veoneer Investor Day Webcast and Telephone Conference; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV SEES VEONEER SPINOFF TRADING IN 3Q WITH NYSE LISTINGS; 03/04/2018 – In self-driving cars, human drivers and standards come up short -experts; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AUTOLIV INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv FY Underlying Profitability in Electronics Seen Decreasing on Year; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV SEES TRADING IN VEONEER TO BEGIN IN EARLY PART OF 3Q; 25/05/2018 – Autoliv: Jan Carlson Appointed Honorary Doctor at Linköping University; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – VEONEER CFO SAYS FOR VEONEER NET RD&E AS A PCT OF SALES AND EVEN AS A GROSS FIGURE SHOULD NOT GROW MUCH FURTHER TILL 2020 – INVESTOR DAY; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS FOR ELECTRONICS SEGMENT, INDICATION IS FOR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO BE AROUND NEGATIVE 3% FOR FULL YEAR, WITH INDICATION THAT UNDERLYING SEGMENT PROFITABILITY WILL DECREASE…; 29/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS HAS BEEN SELECTED BY ONE OF WORLD’S LEADING AUTOMAKERS AS A PARTNER TO DEVELOP AND PRODUCE MONO VISION CAMERA SYSTEMS COMPRISED OF CAMERA HARDWARE, SOFTWARE AND ALGORITHMS

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.85 billion. It operates through two divisions, Passive Safety and Electronics. It has a 33.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

Analysts await Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 33.78% or $0.75 from last year’s $2.22 per share. ALV’s profit will be $127.33 million for 11.48 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Autoliv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. for 69,461 shares. 13D Management Llc owns 82,778 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc has 1.83% invested in the company for 41,245 shares. The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Investment Management has invested 0.73% in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 4,624 shares.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. The company has market cap of $546.77 million. It operates through three divisions: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. It has a 732.5 P/E ratio. The firm offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Aegion Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Laurion Cap Management L P accumulated 12,386 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% or 24,762 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 10,709 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 15,950 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 96,994 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 399,031 shares. 935,612 were accumulated by Northern Trust. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 27,690 shares. Counselors Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 37,229 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) or 5,042 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested in 12,392 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 541,800 shares in its portfolio.