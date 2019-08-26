$0.35 EPS Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA); Voloridge Investment Management Has Upped Its Entergy New (ETR) Holding

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $0.35 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. UBA’s profit would be $13.12 million giving it 14.81 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 87,531 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video)

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Entergy Corp New (ETR) stake by 596.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc acquired 15,350 shares as Entergy Corp New (ETR)’s stock rose 10.15%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 17,923 shares with $1.71M value, up from 2,573 last quarter. Entergy Corp New now has $21.84B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $109.84. About 1.30M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 07/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS RIVER BEND NUCLEAR REACTOR IN LOUISIANA: NRC; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 21/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 15% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR RAISED TO 100% FROM 92%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS GRAND GULF REACTOR IN MISS. SHUT FOR REFUELING; 30/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICH., NRC REPORTS

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entergy Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Conduent Inc stake by 61,865 shares to 100,756 valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) stake by 62,695 shares and now owns 55,875 shares. Carvana Co was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Entergy has $11400 highest and $95 lowest target. $113’s average target is 2.88% above currents $109.84 stock price. Entergy had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 7. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rare Limited owns 0.01% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 1,751 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 3,411 shares stake. Korea Corporation stated it has 2,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Fincl Bank invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Price T Rowe Md reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Opus accumulated 16,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 535 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 42,889 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd invested in 1,695 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 0.05% or 356,855 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,005 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 23 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.38 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 1.71% less from 23.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 29,517 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Co holds 708 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 86,614 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 37,252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heartland Advsr Inc owns 150,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 46,618 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 20,311 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 45,279 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 92,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Private Inc has invested 0.98% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 7,325 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 391,421 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 389 shares.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $776.89 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 35.93 P/E ratio. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City.