$0.35 EPS Expected for Terreno Realty (TRNO); Midwestone Financial Group (MOFG) Shorts Increased By 43.3%

Analysts expect Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report $0.35 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.94% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. TRNO’s profit would be $22.94 million giving it 36.69 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Terreno Realty Corporation’s analysts see 6.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 207,468 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%

Midwestone Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:MOFG) had an increase of 43.3% in short interest. MOFG’s SI was 82,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 43.3% from 57,500 shares previously. With 28,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Midwestone Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:MOFG)’s short sellers to cover MOFG’s short positions. The SI to Midwestone Financial Group Inc’s float is 0.79%. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 17,832 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold Terreno Realty Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.02% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Bancshares Of America De reported 87,804 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 96,300 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 4,543 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research holds 0% or 10,150 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0% or 10,700 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 17,440 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 81,755 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 80,357 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 6.77 million shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO).

Among 2 analysts covering Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Terreno Realty has $5200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is -1.67% below currents $51.36 stock price. Terreno Realty had 3 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 10.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $66,917 activity. The insider Hartig Richard J bought $29,036. On Tuesday, September 3 True Douglas K bought $14,132 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) or 500 shares. Godwin Janet E also bought $6,975 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) shares. Hayek Matthew J also bought $2,840 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) shares.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. The company has market cap of $479.38 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 11.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.