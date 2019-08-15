$0.35 EPS Expected for SpartanNash Company (SPTN); 0 Analysts Are Bullish iRobot (IRBT) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. iRobot has $96 highest and $7500 lowest target. $85.50’s average target is 32.29% above currents $64.63 stock price. iRobot had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. See iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: $114.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $96 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Analysts expect SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 30.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. SPTN’s profit would be $12.71 million giving it 6.39 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, SpartanNash Company’s analysts see 45.83% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 496,934 shares traded or 48.11% up from the average. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair; and Looj Gutter Cleaning Robot. It has a 21.41 P/E ratio.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.17 million activity. $2.11 million worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) was sold by CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. The company has market cap of $324.65 million. It operates in three divisions: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. It has a 11.22 P/E ratio. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, pharmacy, and health and beauty care products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

Among 5 analysts covering SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. SpartanNash Co has $18 highest and $800 lowest target. $12.40’s average target is 38.70% above currents $8.94 stock price. SpartanNash Co had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SPTN in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Pivotal Research. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of SPTN in report on Friday, August 2 to “Underperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 25.