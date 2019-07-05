$0.35 EPS Expected for Qualys, Inc. (QLYS); HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION (HQGE) Shorts Up By 278.57%

Analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. QLYS’s profit would be $13.66 million giving it 62.61 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Qualys, Inc.’s analysts see 6.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $87.65. About 38,920 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 14.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences

HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION INC (OTCMKTS:HQGE) had an increase of 278.57% in short interest. HQGE’s SI was 5,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 278.57% from 1,400 shares previously. With 43,500 avg volume, 0 days are for HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION INC (OTCMKTS:HQGE)’s short sellers to cover HQGE’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0075. About 8,690 shares traded. HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “29 Marijuana Stocks to Buy as the Future Turns Green – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018.

HQ Global Education Inc. provides vocational education, skill, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.04 million. It offers educational programs and services through private and public secondary vocational schools to students for career development. It has a 0.01 P/E ratio. The firm also offers vocational skills training programs, remote network education, school logistic services, human resource services, and development of educational materials for graduates from junior secondary schools, high schools and colleges, unemployed people, and rural labor force.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $2.35 million activity. $150,148 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was sold by POSEY BRUCE K on Tuesday, January 8. Fisher Melissa B sold $138,700 worth of stock. Thakar Sumedh S sold $297,162 worth of stock or 3,799 shares. 11,250 shares were sold by Hank Jeffrey P, worth $1.06M.

Among 7 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Qualys had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg downgraded Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) rating on Friday, February 22. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $82 target. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by JMP Securities. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 13 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Monness. BTIG Research downgraded the shares of QLYS in report on Wednesday, February 13 to “Neutral” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold Qualys, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Management Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Aperio Group Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 27,304 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Fifth Third State Bank invested in 0% or 30 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.01% or 38,003 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 4,915 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 132,831 shares. Axa holds 73,978 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital owns 16,135 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Grandeur Peak Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.87% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) or 92,475 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 20,832 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 598,677 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated owns 8,574 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.01% stake.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 59.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.