$-0.35 EPS Expected for Mattel, Inc. (MAT); Trans World Entertainment (TWMC) Has 1.5 Sentiment

Analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report $-0.35 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $-0.56 EPS. After having $-0.44 EPS previously, Mattel, Inc.’s analysts see -20.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 2.56 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 14/05/2018 – Childhood love, adult outrage drive Barbie jewelry artist; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Rtgs On Wtch Neg On Toys “R” Us Liquidation Plan; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY SAYS MOST RECENTLY GEORGIADIS SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MATTEL INC; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS AGREEMENTS TO SYNDICATED FACILITY AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $1.6 BLN OF SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S SR UNSECURED GUARANTEED BONDS TO; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s CEO Georgiadis heads to Ancestry. Toymaker taps Ynon Kreiz to replace her

Trans World Entertainment Corp (TWMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.79, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 6 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 4 sold and reduced their stakes in Trans World Entertainment Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 4.80 million shares, up from 4.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Trans World Entertainment Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, International, and American Girl. It currently has negative earnings. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story.

Among 4 analysts covering Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mattel Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) rating on Tuesday, February 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $20 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Mattel, Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 510 shares or 0% of the stock. Allstate holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 12,406 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Prudential Public stated it has 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.02% or 73,285 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation accumulated 15.28M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 35,809 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,874 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment Incorporated. Jefferies Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 119,813 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 35,711 shares. Amer Century Cos holds 0.01% or 931,562 shares. Stifel has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. Kreiz Ynon bought $1.00 million worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on Thursday, February 21. Eilola Michael J. sold $171,356 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on Monday, February 11. Lynch Roger bought 8,000 shares worth $107,968. $279,000 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was bought by EUTENEUER JOSEPH J on Friday, February 22. DOLAN MICHAEL J bought $418,800 worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company has market cap of $10.52 million. The firm operates in two divisions, fye and etailz. It currently has negative earnings. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, video games, and related products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

Jbf Capital Inc. holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Trans World Entertainment Corporation for 511,180 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 12,502 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in the company for 17,790 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 368,461 shares.