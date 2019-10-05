$0.35 EPS Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI); Guardian Capital LP Has Increased Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position By $3.43 Million

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report $0.35 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. LBAI’s profit would be $17.53M giving it 10.91 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 64,986 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M

Guardian Capital Lp increased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 19.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp acquired 28,325 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 174,370 shares with $21.23M value, up from 146,045 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $116.42. About 1.32 million shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL

Among 11 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Darden Restaurants has $14600 highest and $11700 lowest target. $128.83’s average target is 10.66% above currents $116.42 stock price. Darden Restaurants had 20 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Friday, September 20. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. As per Friday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. As per Tuesday, September 24, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Lakeland Bank that provides financial services and products for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $765.02 million. It offers commercial banking depository products, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing solutions, as well as merchant credit card services; and wire transfer, Internet banking, mobile banking, night depository, and cash management services. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

