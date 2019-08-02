$-0.35 EPS Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD); Whirlpool (WHR) Has 0.87 Sentiment

Whirlpool Corp (WHR) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 186 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 214 decreased and sold holdings in Whirlpool Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 56.39 million shares, down from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Whirlpool Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 169 Increased: 119 New Position: 67.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.05M for 8.88 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.60 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.

The stock decreased 3.27% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $135.34. About 389,757 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500.

Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 12.2% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation for 140,909 shares. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp owns 300,244 shares or 8.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenhaven Associates Inc has 6.69% invested in the company for 2.83 million shares. The Oklahoma-based Asset Management Advisors Llc has invested 5.05% in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1.75 million shares.