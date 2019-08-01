$-0.35 EPS Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD); 0 Analysts Bullish Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI)

Analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to report $-0.35 EPS on August, 21.After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 46,592 shares traded. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Alamos Gold had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Raymond James. The stock has “Hold” rating by National Bank Canada on Thursday, March 21. See Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) latest ratings:

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company has market cap of $478.75 million. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor -biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. The company has market cap of $3.51 billion. It also explores for silver and precious metals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

The stock increased 4.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 962,807 shares traded or 16.67% up from the average. Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.