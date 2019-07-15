$0.35 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE); Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 16.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.78% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. HOPE’s profit would be $44.32 million giving it 10.06 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 2.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 360,148 shares traded. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has declined 24.28% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HOPE News: 22/03/2018 Hope Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp to Participate in KBW US Regional Leaders Bank Conference in London; 08/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Prices $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Prices $200M Convertible Notes Offering; 11/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP SAYS ALSO GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASER OF NOTES 30-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO ADDITIONAL $30 MLN OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP TO USE REMAINING PROCEEDS FOR BANK OF HOPE UNIT; 30/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 23/03/2018 – Hope Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2038

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 171 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 133 sold and reduced their stock positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 138.57 million shares, up from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Omega Healthcare Investors Inc in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 99 Increased: 122 New Position: 49.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The firm offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 10.06 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans.

Edmp Inc. holds 4.47% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for 120,034 shares. Legg Mason Inc. owns 1,435 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, V3 Capital Management L.P. has 3.72% invested in the company for 511,500 shares. The Michigan-based White Pine Investment Co has invested 3.02% in the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 83,622 shares.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 6.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.76 per share. OHI’s profit will be $152.32M for 13.01 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 1.04M shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500.