$0.35 EPS Expected for Duke Realty (DRE); RESINCO CAP PARTNERS COMMON SHARES (RSCZF) Sellers Increased By 155.32% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.06% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. DRE’s profit would be $125.80 million giving it 23.29 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Duke Realty Corporation’s analysts see 6.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 804,582 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share

RESINCO CAP PARTNERS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) had an increase of 155.32% in short interest. RSCZF’s SI was 12,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 155.32% from 4,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 8.96% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0254. About 27,628 shares traded. Resinco Capital Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Duke Realty Corporation is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.72 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 33.07 P/E ratio. It offers a single point of responsibility for all aspects of a project, including leasing, asset management, construction and development.

Among 3 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty had 6 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by SunTrust. The stock of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

Resinco Capital Partners Inc., formerly known as Longview Capital Partners Incorporated, is a venture capital and a private equity firm specializing in investments in early stage companies, buyout, private and public or undervalued assets, and assists them in the going public process. The company has market cap of $4.66 million. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides consulting, corporate administration and finance, marketing, and investor relations services to the companies operating in the resource sector.