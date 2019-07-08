$0.35 EPS Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE); Moore Capital Management LP Has Lifted By $1.52 Million Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp acquired 10,000 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock rose 3.80%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 25,000 shares with $3.81 million value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $24.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $146.6. About 225,653 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES

Analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.59 EPS change or 245.83% from last quarter’s $-0.24 EPS. T_CVE’s profit would be $429.71M giving it 8.31 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s analysts see 483.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 292,335 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED CREW, TRAINING THEM TO ALLOW MORE CRUDE BY RAIL- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED NEW CREWS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WILL NOT CONSIDER ANY MATERIAL NEW ADDITIONS UNTIL IT SEES CLEAR LINE OF SIGHT TO INCREASE PIPELINE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY OUT OF THE PROVINCE- CONF; 06/03/2018 CENOVUS CUT BREAK-EVEN TO $40/BBL FROM $70/BBL IN 4-5 YRS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO MOVE OIL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MLN IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 19 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 14. Williams Capital Group maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Stephens downgraded the shares of PXD in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of PXD in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by TD Securities given on Friday, February 15. Barclays Capital maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $198 target. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 143,049 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0.12% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 213,268 are held by York Mngmt Global Advisors Ltd Llc. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Parametric Port Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 194,300 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Lc has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,226 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 302,602 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Llc holds 3,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. S&Co holds 124,818 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Reaves W H And has 125,391 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Landscape Mgmt Limited Company reported 3,041 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 4,537 shares. Andra Ap holds 31,100 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech reported 82,412 shares.

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Worldpay Inc stake by 100,000 shares to 75,000 valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 46,600 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was reduced too.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $14.29 billion. The Company’s Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. This segment??s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.