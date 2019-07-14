$0.35 EPS Expected for CBL & Associates Properties, (CBL); Tt International Has Trimmed Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Position

Analysts expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 23.91% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. CBL’s profit would be $60.72M giving it 0.82 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 2.29M shares traded. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 70.19% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – SAME-CENTER MALL OCCUPANCY WAS 89.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH 90.4% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 91.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH 92.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBL); 30/04/2018 – CBL Properties Closes 10-Year Fixed Rate Non-Recourse Loan Secured by CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, TN; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FFO, AS ADJUSTED, GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS FY 2018 ADJ. FFO GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Backs FY FFO $1.70/Shr-FFO $1.80/Shr

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. The company has market cap of $199.50 million. CBL??s portfolio is comprised of 119 properties totaling 74.4 million square feet across 27 states, including 76 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties. It currently has negative earnings. CBL continuously strengthens its firm and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

