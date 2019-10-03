$0.35 EPS Expected for Cars.com Inc. (CARS); Lennox International (LII) SI Decreased By 3.39%

Analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report $0.35 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 32.69% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. CARS’s profit would be $23.35 million giving it 6.54 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Cars.com Inc.’s analysts see 34.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 578,550 shares traded. Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has declined 32.93% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CARS News: 21/03/2018 – Cars.com Launches Social Targeting Product, Integrates Al Chat Solution at NADA 2018; 23/03/2018 – CARS.COM INC – COMPANY TO EXPAND BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS; 06/04/2018 – Hearst Autos finds Cars.com appealing but size is an impediment –; 23/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Agreement with Starboard; 23/03/2018 – Cars.com Settles With Activist Starboard, Appoints Directors; 09/05/2018 – Cars.com 1Q Profit Plunges; 23/03/2018 – CARS.COM TO EXPAND BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale- NY Post; 06/03/2018 – CARS.COM INC – EXCLUDING ACQUISITION, ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 35% IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARS.COM INC CARS.N : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH HOLD

Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) had a decrease of 3.39% in short interest. LII's SI was 2.84M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.39% from 2.94M shares previously. With 355,800 avg volume, 8 days are for Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII)'s short sellers to cover LII's short positions. The SI to Lennox International Inc's float is 7.94%. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $232.06. About 122,240 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lennox International has $275 highest and $20200 lowest target. $255.67’s average target is 10.17% above currents $232.06 stock price. Lennox International had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of LII in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $272 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Lennox International Inc. shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg holds 137,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 61,044 shares. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 41,150 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 1.30M were reported by State Street. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 47,048 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 6,815 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Management Ltd. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 12,364 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 37,867 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 159,876 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Lc invested in 0.07% or 58,416 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 9,342 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 0.13% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 4,561 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 58,256 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $9.04 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. It has a 25.67 P/E ratio. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets.

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why I Think Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance" published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Don't Sell Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance" on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Lennox International to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference – PRNewswire" published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Cars.com Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:CARS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cars.com Inc. Common Stock has $1900 highest and $1500 lowest target. $17.33’s average target is 89.40% above currents $9.15 stock price. Cars.com Inc. Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since July 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Tuesday, August 6. Citigroup maintained Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $1900 target. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum.