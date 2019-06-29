$-0.35 EPS Expected for Capital Senior Living (CSU); Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)

Analysts expect Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) to report $-0.35 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 105.88% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Capital Senior Living Corporation’s analysts see 75.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 11.53% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 3.56 million shares traded or 983.22% up from the average. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 64.06% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group

Among 4 analysts covering Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kelt Exploration had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by GMP Securities on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Scotia Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Macquarie Research. See Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) latest ratings:

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company has market cap of $717.78 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned interests in approximately 856,754 net acres of developed and undeveloped land. It has a 43.33 P/E ratio. It also had proved developed producing reserves of 34.5 million barrels of oil equivalent ; total proved reserves of 108.2 million BOE; and total proved plus probable reserves of 194.1 million BOE.

The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 2.09M shares traded or 122.17% up from the average. Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has 0.00% since June 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capital Senior Living had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Sell” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Capital Senior Living Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 6.77% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Wellington Shields And Com Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Morgan Stanley invested in 131,244 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsr Llc holds 586,007 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 92,018 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 45,300 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,868 shares. Swiss State Bank has 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 44,900 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 122,590 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 203,955 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Blackrock Inc accumulated 1.88M shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.94 million activity. $1.04 million worth of stock was bought by Levinson Sam on Thursday, June 20. The insider Levin Ross B bought 6,826 shares worth $26,212. Another trade for 2,200 shares valued at $9,958 was made by BRICKMAN DAVID R on Wednesday, March 13. Another trade for 5,135 shares valued at $19,957 was bought by HENDRICKSON CAREY P. $484 worth of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) was bought by Falke Jeremy. Hornbake E. Rodney bought $50,128 worth of stock. HERMAN KIMBERLY also bought $39,541 worth of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) shares.

Capital Senior Living Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $156.53 million. The firm provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s independent living services include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, dietary and similar programs, and ongoing exercise and fitness classes.