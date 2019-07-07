$0.35 EPS Expected for Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN); Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Lowered Its Barnes Group (B) Stake

Analysts expect Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.89% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. BLMN’s profit would be $32.09M giving it 12.96 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, Bloomin' Brands, Inc.’s analysts see -53.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 750,285 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 8.56% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Barnes Group Inc (B) stake by 94.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 31,040 shares as Barnes Group Inc (B)’s stock declined 8.73%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 1,786 shares with $91,000 value, down from 32,826 last quarter. Barnes Group Inc now has $2.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 52,361 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 5.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $66,822 activity. On Thursday, June 6 the insider BENANAV GARY G bought $1,896. 35 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shares with value of $1,896 were bought by MANGUM MYLLE H. $58,826 worth of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shares were bought by Hipple Richard J.

Among 3 analysts covering Barnes Group (NYSE:B), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Barnes Group had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, February 15. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Sunday, March 24. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of B in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by UBS. SunTrust maintained Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold B shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 39,444 shares. Bluecrest Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 5,942 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 720,859 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc invested in 685 shares or 0% of the stock. First Long Island Investors Ltd Company has 292,013 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Pathstone Family Office Limited Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 36 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 43,387 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Group reported 0.01% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Ironwood Invest Limited Liability stated it has 30,680 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Creative Planning holds 8,047 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 0.03% or 31,389 shares.

Analysts await Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings on July, 26 before the open. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 13.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.9 per share. B’s profit will be $40.07M for 17.94 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Barnes Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.86% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bloomin Brands had 8 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 8 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, January 8 to “Overweight”. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was upgraded by William Blair. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It has a 15.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba??s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming??s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.