$0.35 EPS Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS); Borqs Technologies – Ordinary Shares (BRQS) Shorts Down By 15.58%

Borqs Technologies Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BRQS) had a decrease of 15.58% in short interest. BRQS’s SI was 19,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.58% from 23,100 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 16 days are for Borqs Technologies Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s short sellers to cover BRQS’s short positions. The SI to Borqs Technologies Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.15%. It closed at $2.93 lastly. It is down 59.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.78% the S&P500. Some Historical BRQS News: 08/05/2018 – Borqs’ acquisition target, KADI, received clearance from customer for commercial production of its electric vehicle control; 24/05/2018 – Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Zippie partner to offer blockchain reference design to smart phone brands globally; 08/05/2018 – Borqs’ Acquisition Target, KADI, Received Clearance From Customer for Comml Production of Its Electric Vehicle Control Modules; 15/05/2018 – Borqs Technologies 1Q Rev $58.3M; 02/04/2018 – Borqs Technologies 4Q Rev $46.3M; 08/05/2018 – BORQS’ ACQUISITION TARGET, KADI, RECEIVED CLEARANCE FROM CUSTOMER FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF ITS ELECTRIC VEHICLE CONTROL MODULES; 02/04/2018 BORQS TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOTAL REVENUE FOR QUARTER WAS $56.6 MLN , REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 33.3% FROM $42.5 MILLION OF A YEAR AGO; 24/05/2018 – BORQS TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO, MOBILE BLOCKCHAIN OS DEVELOPER ZIPPIE LTD WILL JOINTLY OFFER A BLOCKCHAIN PHONE REFERENCE DESIGN

Analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.89% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. BGS’s profit would be $22.87 million giving it 14.42 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, B&G Foods, Inc.’s analysts see -20.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 11,086 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 15.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 16/05/2018 – BG BLUE SKY GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER; 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 25/04/2018 – BG UMBRELLA FUND IRSH ANNUAL REPORT 31.12.2017; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On B&G Foods To Negative, Affirms Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The Company’s products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It has a 7.9 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products under various brands, including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary's, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs.

Among 5 analysts covering B\u0026G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. B\u0026G Foods had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BGS in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of BGS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets.

