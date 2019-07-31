$0.35 EPS Expected for Astronics (ATRO); Sirios Capital Management LP Lowered Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position By $10.62 Million

Analysts expect Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 5 before the open.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. ATRO’s profit would be $11.43 million giving it 26.74 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Astronics Corporation’s analysts see -27.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 113,516 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 39.41% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP ATRO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $779.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS 1Q EPS 11C, EST. 36C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRO); 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES IN THE RANGE OF $765 MILLION TO $815 MILLION; 08/03/2018 Astronics at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® Installed in the Flight Deck; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATROB); 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New Wireless Charging Module; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – QTRLY BOOKINGS WERE STRONG AT $196.2 MILLION

Kansas City Southern now has $12.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.74. About 491,877 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500.

More notable recent Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Astronics (ATRO) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Astronics To Buy Freedom Communication Technologies For $22M – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Astronics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ATRO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Astronics Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates and makes products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Test Systems. It has a 10.23 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kansas City Southern: Railing Along – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 22. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.84M for 17.62 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.