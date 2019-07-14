$-0.35 EPS Expected for Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS); Cove Street Capital Cut Actuant Cl A (ATU) Holding

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Actuant Corp Cl A (ATU) stake by 6.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 41,950 shares as Actuant Corp Cl A (ATU)’s stock rose 2.68%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 636,115 shares with $15.50 million value, down from 678,065 last quarter. Actuant Corp Cl A now has $1.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 432,167 shares traded or 88.61% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has risen 1.66% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Elects 3 Independent Directors; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.14B-$1.16B; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.140 TO $1.16B, EST. $1.055; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Rev $300M-$310M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 25/04/2018 – Actuant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) to report $-0.35 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 20.45% from last quarter’s $-0.44 EPS. After having $-0.47 EPS previously, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s analysts see -25.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 241,581 shares traded. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) has declined 64.21% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ABUS News: 14/03/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma FY Loss $84.4M; 14/03/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA 4Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $54.3M; 12/04/2018 – #2 Vivek Ramaswamy is diving into RNA, launching a new biotech with Arbutus and a team of vets $ABUS; 03/05/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT WILL BE LED BY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN PARIS PANAYIOTOPOULOS, FORMER CEO OF ARIAD PHARMACEUTICALS THROUGH ITS 2017 ACQUISITION BY TAKEDA; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – GENEVANT INTENDS TO ESTABLISH ITS U.S. HQ IN CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS & ITS PRINCIPAL OPERATING CO IN BASEL, SWITZERLAND; 14/03/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – ARB-1467 PHASE Il COMBINATION STUDY BEGINNING IN 1Q18; 14/03/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma FY Adj Loss/Shr $1.09; 16/03/2018 – ARBUTUS HOLDER REPORTS ROIVANT EXCLUSIVITY PACT EXTENDED; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ROIVANT SCIENCES WILL CONTRIBUTE $37.5 MLN IN TRANSACTION-RELATED SEED CAPITAL FOR GENEVANT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold ATU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cove Street Capital Ltd Llc reported 1.9% stake. 10,160 are held by Blair William And Communication Il. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 148,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Morgan Stanley invested in 233,872 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Com holds 159 shares. Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.99% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Frontier Cap Co Ltd owns 0.29% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 1.67 million shares. Wedge Management L Lp Nc accumulated 681,773 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 20,602 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.02% or 605,047 shares. 23,650 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). 241,752 were reported by Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company.

Among 2 analysts covering Actuant (NYSE:ATU), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Actuant had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) rating on Friday, March 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $23 target. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, January 28 report.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $231,901 activity. 10,266 Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) shares with value of $231,901 were sold by Roundhouse Roger.

Cove Street Capital Llc increased The Monarch Cement Company (MCEM) stake by 8,982 shares to 26,282 valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 122,229 shares and now owns 629,840 shares. Viacom Inc New Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) was raised too.

