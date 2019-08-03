$0.34 EPS Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR); Adage Capital Partners Gp Lowered Its Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Holding

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 12 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.11% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. VCTR’s profit would be $22.97M giving it 12.92 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 3.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 64,194 shares traded. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has risen 76.06% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.06% the S&P500. Some Historical VCTR News: 26/03/2018 – Victory Capital 4Q EBITDA $40.0M; 26/03/2018 – Victory Capital 4Q Adj EPS 39c; 08/05/2018 – Victory Capital 1Q Rev $105M; 26/03/2018 – Victory Capital 4Q EPS 19c; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Fulton Financial; 12/03/2018 – Victory Capital Ranks 10th in Barron’s 2017 Best Fund Families; 12/03/2018 – Victory Capital Ranks 10th in Barron’s 2017 Best Fund Families; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Triumph Group; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits KapStone Paper

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) stake by 8.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 27,700 shares as Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 291,168 shares with $37.30M value, down from 318,868 last quarter. Ameriprise Finl Inc now has $18.12B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 1.93 million shares traded or 121.63% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $530.25M for 8.54 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) stake by 94,300 shares to 421,317 valued at $20.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 397,100 shares and now owns 980,400 shares. Loews Corp (NYSE:L) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:AMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.62% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.20M shares. First Interstate Savings Bank owns 20 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 28,544 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 1,035 shares. Counselors owns 104,018 shares. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Farmers And Merchants Invests has invested 0.18% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 72,613 are held by Us State Bank De. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 137,729 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 8,059 shares or 0.08% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company invested in 1,140 shares.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. It has a 18.79 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients.

