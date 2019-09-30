$0.34 EPS Expected for Two River Bancorp (TRCB); Valueact Holdings LP Has Decreased Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Holding By $10.75 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) stake by 17.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 250,000 shares as Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE)’s stock rose 8.76%. The Valueact Holdings Lp holds 1.18 million shares with $51.20 million value, down from 1.43 million last quarter. Hawaiian Elec Industries now has $4.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 237,113 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals

Analysts expect Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.03% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. TRCB’s profit would be $2.95 million giving it 15.15 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Two River Bancorp’s analysts see -2.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 17,565 shares traded. Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) has declined 23.21% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCB News: 19/04/2018 – TWO RIVER BANCORP QTRLY TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $10.66, COMPARED TO $10.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Two River Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRCB); 19/04/2018 Two River Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Two River Community Bank that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual consumers. The company has market cap of $179.11 million. The firm accepts deposit products, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans, such as single-family detached units, individual condominium units, two-to-four family dwelling units, and townhouses; consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, personal loans, automobile loans, and overdraft protection; participation loans; and small business administration loans.

More notable recent Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Highlands, Cambrex, Two River, and Carbon Black on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HLND, UCFC, and TRCB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CZR, NCI, TRCB, and WAIR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NRCG, NCI, CBM, and TRCB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 3 investors sold Two River Bancorp shares while 12 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 1.95 million shares or 1.55% more from 1.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB). Bankshares Of America De reported 13,098 shares. Texas-based Bridgeway has invested 0.02% in Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 128 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 9,457 shares in its portfolio. New York-based First Manhattan Comm has invested 0% in Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB). Hillsdale Inv holds 1,600 shares. Banc Funds Communication Limited Liability holds 160,851 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc accumulated 47,814 shares or 0% of the stock. 56,697 are owned by Pinnacle Limited Company. Alliancebernstein L P owns 183,510 shares. New Jersey-based Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB). Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 3,444 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) accumulated 2,446 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $59,816 activity. The insider TURNER ALAN B bought 300 shares worth $4,461. The insider Butrico Charles F Jr bought 1,200 shares worth $18,468. Shares for $15,590 were bought by VITALE ANDREW A on Thursday, April 25. Shares for $4,309 were bought by GROSSMAN ROBERT B on Tuesday, May 14. PERRI JOHN J JR bought $15,500 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet North America Advsr invested in 0.38% or 60,000 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 446,935 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 0.02% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 11.58 million shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 1,164 shares in its portfolio. 29,305 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Parkside Bank And reported 43 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability has 25,207 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.03% or 71,720 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) reported 650 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.05% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) or 9,400 shares.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why This General Electric News Is Huge for CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Lady Melania Trump rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48 million for 18.61 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Electric Industries has $3800 highest and $3700 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is -17.44% below currents $45.42 stock price. Hawaiian Electric Industries had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, September 13 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, August 9.