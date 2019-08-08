$-0.34 EPS Expected for The RealReal, Inc. (REAL); Stein Mart Has 0.29 Sentiment

Analysts expect The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) to report $-0.34 EPS on August, 13 after the close. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 362,431 shares traded. The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stein Mart Inc (SMRT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 0.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 6 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 21 sold and decreased stakes in Stein Mart Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 3.51 million shares, down from 4.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Stein Mart Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Stein Mart, Inc. operates as a retailer that provides fashion merchandise products and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $36.53 million. It offers fashion apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes, and home fashions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Stein Mart, Inc. for 341,598 shares. Callahan Advisors Llc owns 251,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, A.R.T. Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 11,382 shares. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Aperio Group Llc, a California-based fund reported 15,930 shares.

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. It offers resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. It currently has negative earnings.