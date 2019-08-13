$0.34 EPS Expected for The Buckle, Inc. (BKE); TEMPUS APPLIED SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS C (TMPS) Shorts Raised By 585.71%

TEMPUS APPLIED SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC C (OTCMKTS:TMPS) had an increase of 585.71% in short interest. TMPS’s SI was 4,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 585.71% from 700 shares previously. With 17,700 avg volume, 0 days are for TEMPUS APPLIED SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC C (OTCMKTS:TMPS)’s short sellers to cover TMPS’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.0149 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5149. About 23,545 shares traded. Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMPS) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. BKE’s profit would be $16.74 million giving it 12.79 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, The Buckle, Inc.’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 384,534 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days; 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Silver Buckle Mines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUM); 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Comparable Store Net Sales Fell 1.1%; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR 5-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 1.1 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides customized design, engineering, modification, integration, training, and activities solutions to support aircraft mission requirements. The company has market cap of $880,473. It serves the United States Department of Defense, the United States intelligence agencies, foreign governments, heads of state, and high net worth individuals worldwide. It currently has negative earnings.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company has market cap of $856.60 million. The firm markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It has a 9.16 P/E ratio. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names.

