$0.34 EPS Expected for The Buckle, Inc. (BKE); Pentwater Capital Management LP Boosted Red Hat (RHT) Holding

Analysts expect The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. BKE’s profit would be $16.74M giving it 12.83 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, The Buckle, Inc.’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 566,941 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Silver Buckle Mines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUM); 12/04/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports March 2018 Net Sales; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q Net $18.3M; 08/04/2018 – Trump Predicts China Will Be First to Buckle in Trade Dispute; 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company has market cap of $859.06 million. The firm markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It has a 9.19 P/E ratio. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold The Buckle, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,928 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 52 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 10,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested 0.03% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 849,692 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 22,310 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 5,820 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 19,861 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P reported 460,793 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 378,702 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 169,222 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited reported 11,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 1.10 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Principal Gp has 230,542 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

