$0.34 EPS Expected for Terreno Realty (TRNO); Progressive (PGR) Sentiment Is 1.22

Analysts expect Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 1.TRNO’s profit would be $21.47M giving it 36.56 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Terreno Realty Corporation’s analysts see -2.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 353,357 shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 19.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity

Progressive Corp (PGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 318 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 261 sold and reduced stock positions in Progressive Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 447.09 million shares, down from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Progressive Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 24 to 23 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 222 Increased: 228 New Position: 90.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $210,200 activity. $210,200 worth of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) shares were bought by Lee David M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Terreno Realty Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 292,789 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 72,313 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4.24 million shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 11,055 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.02% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) or 45,251 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 40,286 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 0.01% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 8.69 million shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability holds 0% or 133,352 shares in its portfolio. 8,908 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 70,288 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 8,054 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Llc owns 696,902 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Eam Investors Limited Com stated it has 37,661 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtn Limited Partnership holds 127,091 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Terreno Realty Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21.

Bonness Enterprises Inc holds 28.36% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation for 605,608 shares. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca owns 2.56 million shares or 15.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 14.95% invested in the company for 893,916 shares. The Illinois-based 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has invested 7.37% in the stock. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, a Louisiana-based fund reported 1.44 million shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.59M for 15.07 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $49.28 billion. The Company’s Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. It has a 16.78 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles.