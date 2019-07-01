$0.34 EPS Expected for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ); Gilat Satellite Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (GILT) Shorts Up By 65.33%

Analysts expect Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. T_ZZZ’s profit would be $12.63M giving it 13.97 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 47.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 25,406 shares traded. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Gilat Satellite Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GILT) had an increase of 65.33% in short interest. GILT’s SI was 12,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 65.33% from 7,500 shares previously. With 36,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Gilat Satellite Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GILT)’s short sellers to cover GILT’s short positions. The SI to Gilat Satellite Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.05%. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 3,681 shares traded. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) has risen 11.51% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GILT News: 08/03/2018 GILAT: ALTICE PORTUGAL PICKS GILAT FOR SATELLITE BACKHAULING; 15/05/2018 – Gilat Satelitte 1Q EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Altshuler Shaham Buys New 1.2% Position in Gilat; 15/05/2018 – Gilat Satelitte 1Q Rev $67.4M; 08/03/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD – ALTICE PORTUGAL SELECTS CO TO SUPPORT BACKHAULING TO CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Altice Portugal Selects Gilat to Support Backhauling to Critical Communications; 08/03/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE SAYS GILAT’S VSATS TO BE DEPLOYED TO BACK UP ALTICE PORTUGAL CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Gilat Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 12/03/2018 – Gilat Launches Complete Dual Band Aero Terminal for Commercial In-flight Connectivity; 15/05/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD – REITERATED MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES FOR 2018

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication network solutions and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $465.69 million. The firm designs, makes, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. It has a 24.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. operates as a specialty mattress retailer in Canada. The company has market cap of $705.80 million. The firm offers a range of mattresses; and sleep related products and accessories, such as bed frames, pillows, mattress pads, sheets, duvets, headboards, and footboards. It has a 12.5 P/E ratio. As of November 24, 2017, it operated 247 stores and 16 distribution centers.