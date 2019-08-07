$-0.34 EPS Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB); Prospect Capital (PSEC) Sentiment Is 0.86

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 61 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 71 reduced and sold their holdings in Prospect Capital Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 35.88 million shares, down from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Prospect Capital Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 44 Increased: 42 New Position: 19.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company has market cap of $76.59 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.41 million for 8.11 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 10.78 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation for 3.79 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc owns 623,720 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timber Hill Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 84,500 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware has invested 0.4% in the stock. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,540 shares.

