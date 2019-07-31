$0.34 EPS Expected for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC); Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Had 7 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. Williams Capital Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $153 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 11 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. See Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Commmon Stock Rating: Rbc Capital 156.0000

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Commmon Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $151.0000 143.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Commmon Stock Rating: Mkm Partners

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $151 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $160 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Commmon Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 135.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Commmon Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $153.0000 161.0000

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Commmon Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $124.0000 125.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Commmon Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $152.0000 153.0000

Analysts expect Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 13 after the close.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 36.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. METC’s profit would be $14.13 million giving it 3.67 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 43,879 shares traded. Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) has declined 11.37% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500. Some Historical METC News: 16/05/2018 – RAMACO CEO MICHAEL BAUERSACHS COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ramaco Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (METC); 15/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $29 MLN TO $34 MLN OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q Rev $55.9M; 21/03/2018 Ramaco Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO SAYS RAIL DELAYS COULD LAST INTO THIRD QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q EPS 13c; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. The company has market cap of $207.36 million. The Company’s development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. It has a 7.56 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:METC) ROE Of 18%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 16th – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares A Year Ago Have A 7.5% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yorktown Energy Partners IX, LP Distributes Five Hundred Thousand Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. Common Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

The stock increased 1.58% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $104.45. About 576,232 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $17.20 billion. The Company’s activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. It has a 18.32 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity. Another trade for 5,313 shares valued at $505,352 was bought by Hollis Michael L..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.28% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Texas-based Mitchell Group Incorporated has invested 4.45% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia accumulated 186 shares. Psagot House has invested 0.11% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Brinker Capital holds 0.08% or 20,628 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.96 million shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gideon Advsr holds 4,289 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Amer has 55,239 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 31,427 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Welch Lc accumulated 7,420 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited owns 59,642 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Co accumulated 159,267 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 29,328 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: EA, FANG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starting with Netflix, FANG reports to test Wall St rally’s mettle – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FANG’s Filling the Feed: Episode 5 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results; Announces Significant Drop Down Transaction – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.