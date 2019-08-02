$0.34 EPS Expected for Phibro Animal Health (PAHC); Autozone (AZO)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 26.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 26.09% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. PAHC’s profit would be $13.75M giving it 22.62 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s analysts see -12.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 25,608 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 03/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on March 2018 Quarterly Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.49; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP PAHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.69, REV VIEW $810.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q Adj EPS 46c; 10/05/2018 – Phibro Events and Innovations Expand Dairy Industry Collaboration, Knowledge of DCAD Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL 3Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 42C

Autozone Inc (AZO) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 250 funds started new or increased holdings, while 233 cut down and sold equity positions in Autozone Inc. The funds in our database reported: 22.77 million shares, down from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Autozone Inc in top ten holdings increased from 16 to 18 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 202 Increased: 154 New Position: 96.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.53 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $26.72 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 19.41 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Marshfield Associates holds 7.5% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. for 119,568 shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 20,714 shares or 6.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 5.24% invested in the company for 176,920 shares. The New York-based S. Muoio & Co. Llc has invested 5.16% in the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,570 shares.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. It has a 18.32 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.