$0.34 EPS Expected for Lindsay (LNN); 0 Analysts Are Bullish Endo International plc (ENDP) Last Week

Analysts expect Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. LNN’s profit would be $3.67 million giving it 68.39 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Lindsay Corporation’s analysts see -32.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $93.01. About 93,708 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q OPER REV. $130.3M, EST. $131.8M; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN); 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.); 30/05/2018 – New FieldNET® Modem Will Support 4G LTE Technology; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Lindsay May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q IRRIGATION REV. $111.9M

Among 5 analysts covering Endo Int`l (NASDAQ:ENDP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Endo Int`l has $900 highest and $300 lowest target. $5.80’s average target is 100.35% above currents $2.895 stock price. Endo Int`l had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, May 13 report. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $500 target in Monday, June 17 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. See Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $8.0000 New Target: $3.0000 Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Downgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Downgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $6.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight New Target: $9.0000 Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Endo’s generic Syprine – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Endo Still Not Worth It – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Most Likely Reason Endo International Shares Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Endo International Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Opioid players down on Mallinckrodt restructuring – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Endo International plc shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp holds 11.71 million shares. Meeder Asset owns 37,887 shares. Morgan Stanley has 5.30M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 166,800 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc invested in 0% or 183,554 shares. Stifel invested in 0% or 90,370 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 200,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 253,785 shares. 3.15 million were accumulated by Bridgewater Associates Lp. 174,491 are held by Van Eck Assocs. 1,011 were reported by Us National Bank & Trust De. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 18,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 255,259 shares in its portfolio.

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $655.41 million. The Company’s U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets.

The stock decreased 8.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $2.895. About 6.02M shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 19/03/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Genetic Epidemiology of LEPR, POMC, And PCSK1 Variants at ENDO 2018; 08/05/2018 – Endo International’s 1Q Loss More Than Doubles; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL SAYS SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS ACQUISITION “PROBABLY MORE TOWARDS A ONE-OFF” DEAL; CO REMAINS “LASER-FOCUSED” ON DEBT PAYDOWN- CONF. CALL; 15/05/2018 – Endo Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 12.5 Years; 08/05/2018 – ENDO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 67C; 25/05/2018 – lndivior Announces Regulatory Submission to Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO ACQUIRE SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND BUSINESS OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 17/04/2018 – ENDO:EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA ON VASOSTRICT GENERIC; 14/05/2018 – Braeburn Announces Publication of Positive Phase 3 Results For Long-Acting Buprenorphine For Treatment Of Opioid Use Disorder in JAMA Internal Medicine; 16/03/2018 – Chiasma Announces Poster Presentation at ENDO 2018 on Study Design of Phase 3 Double-Blind Trial Evaluating Oral Octreotide Cap

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment makes and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. It has a 178.87 P/E ratio. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold Lindsay Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 9.88 million shares or 5.59% more from 9.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 6,860 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 7,640 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 3,694 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 30,948 shares in its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 5,943 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 2,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tompkins Financial reported 0.01% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,682 shares in its portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc holds 11,235 shares. John G Ullman & Associates Inc has invested 1.74% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Co holds 285 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). 350,468 are held by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon. Citigroup owns 3,144 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.