$0.34 EPS Expected for International Speedway (ISCA); Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Analysts expect International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. ISCA’s profit would be $14.77M giving it 33.10 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, International Speedway Corporation’s analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 89,243 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 8 PCT; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Raises Dividend to 47c

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.47, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 66 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 60 reduced and sold their stakes in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 78.70 million shares, up from 77.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cedar Realty Trust Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 47 Increased: 46 New Position: 20.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $201.02 million. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It has a 26.63 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states.

Foundry Partners Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. for 1.31 million shares. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc owns 390,582 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 686,528 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.06% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 131,222 shares.

The stock increased 1.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 445,011 shares traded or 28.03% up from the average. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) has declined 39.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDR News: 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.58 TO $0.60; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDR); 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 FFO 53c/Shr-FFO 55c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Rev $37.6M; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.53 TO $0.55; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.15 TO $0.13; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q FFO 9c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 Cedar Realty Trust Chief Faces Sexual-Harassment Allegations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold International Speedway Corporation shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Llc invested in 69 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 1,323 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 62,760 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 2.75 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Llc has 400 shares. Metropolitan Life Comm Ny stated it has 105,058 shares. 9,666 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.01% stake. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Us Bancorporation De holds 550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc has 8,895 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,896 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 25,401 shares. 191,695 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 75,121 shares.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The Company’s motorsports themed event activities consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events. It has a 25.99 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in food and beverage concession operations; the provision of catering services in suites and chalets; and the creation of motorsports-related programming content carried on radio stations, as well as Sirius XM Radio, a national satellite radio service.

