$0.34 EPS Expected for Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS); Route One Investment Company LP Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Position

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 37 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.82 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contrarius Inv Mngmt Limited owns 1.08M shares for 9.41% of their portfolio. Washington Com holds 1.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 106,607 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 0.04% or 2,953 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt owns 47,879 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Summit Asset Management Lc has 1,454 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 317,180 shares stake. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hl Svcs invested in 0.24% or 91,723 shares. Incline Global Management Ltd owns 186,708 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca stated it has 52,276 shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 22,597 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Co, Ohio-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 2,354 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability owns 3,317 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisor Prtn Llc has 1.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 59,692 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Innophos Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care, and industrial end markets. The company has market cap of $547.81 million. It operates through Food, Health & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, and Other divisions. It has a 16.29 P/E ratio. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture additives in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; mineral and botanical sources for nutritional supplements; pharmaceutical excipients; and abrasives in toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications, such as asphalt modification and petrochemical catalysis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Innophos Holdings, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 18.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 15,802 shares. Confluence Lc has 144,924 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 321 shares or 0% of the stock. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 35,725 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank accumulated 39 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company invested in 17,632 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 10,231 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 103,202 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 8,103 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0% or 17,158 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Riverhead Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd holds 7,795 shares.