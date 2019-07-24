$0.34 EPS Expected for Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); Altavista Wealth Management Decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) Position

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 6.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 47,325 shares with $4.92 million value, down from 50,471 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $282.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 7.77 million shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT

Analysts expect Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 42.37% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. HIIQ’s profit would be $4.51 million giving it 15.54 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 513,508 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) stake by 2,928 shares to 50,119 valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped 3 Mth T stake by 4,611 shares and now owns 127,575 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.56 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90 million. Shares for $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $115 target in Monday, April 8 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants holds 9,627 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt stated it has 36,859 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Ccm Investment Advisers Lc owns 2.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 128,738 shares. Weatherstone Management has 6,354 shares. Iberiabank holds 143,895 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Co Of Virginia Va invested in 124,535 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 194,779 shares. Pinnacle Financial holds 0.79% or 94,812 shares. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Svcs reported 1.55% stake. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma holds 644,084 shares or 10.83% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 27,060 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp holds 46,208 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Maryland Mgmt has 0.75% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fire Gru holds 2.94% or 76,000 shares. Coastline holds 0.91% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 58,804 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.10 million activity. FICHTHORN JOHN bought $2.75 million worth of stock. Hershberger Michael D had sold 48,926 shares worth $1.97M on Friday, February 1. Shares for $239,254 were bought by GABOS PAUL G on Wednesday, March 20. $3.21 million worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was sold by Southwell Gavin. 3,000 shares were bought by AVERY PAUL E, worth $89,061 on Wednesday, March 20.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $280.58 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 28.79 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.