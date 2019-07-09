$0.34 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL); Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Sentiment Is 1.57

Essa Bancorp Inc (ESSA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 22 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 14 cut down and sold stakes in Essa Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now own: 4.74 million shares, down from 5.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Essa Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. HALL’s profit would be $6.16M giving it 10.80 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 107,182 shares traded or 61.50% up from the average. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 17.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 02/05/2018 – Greystone and The Hallmark Companies Celebrate Grand Reopening of Affordable Housing Communities with Ribbon-Cutting Event in S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallmark Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HALL); 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q Rev $93.3M; 20/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC 31; 18/04/2018 – Hallmark Introduces New “Just Because” Greeting Card Line to Inspire More Everyday Caring; 01/05/2018 – Hallmark Celebrates a Galaxy Far, Far Away on Star Wars Day; 28/03/2018 – Elisabeth Yarrow Announces Hallmark Tour, Launches Women’s Job Search Guide Book and Gift Line; 12/03/2018 Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Loss/Shr 59c; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting

More notable recent ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ESSA Provides Update on Court Hearing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Provides Update on Court Hearing to Acquire Realm Therapeutics – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 5,398 shares traded. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) has risen 2.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ESSA News: 25/04/2018 – ESSA Pharma Inc. Announces Completion of Share Consolidation; 07/03/2018 Tesax DoE: TEA submits final ESSA state plan to U.S. Department of Education; 23/04/2018 – Essa Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 24; 26/04/2018 – ESSA BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 16/04/2018 – DreamBox Learning® Delivers Record 350M Personalized Lessons, Remains the Only Digital Elementary Math Program With Strong Evidence of Efficacy for ESSA; 26/03/2018 – Soccer-UEFA signs agreement with ESSA to combat match-fixing; 14/05/2018 – Essa Pharma 2Q Loss/Shr 83c; 22/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: Parent, Family Engagement – ESSA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – Essa Pharma Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Requirements; 05/04/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA Regional Meeting for District Leaders

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $172.16 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. It has a 13.98 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. for 119,600 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 843,068 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.45% invested in the company for 59,243 shares. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.34% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 74,777 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.87 million shares or 2.54% less from 11.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 603,761 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 126,847 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 729,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Intrepid Capital Management Inc reported 685,575 shares stake. 1,948 are owned by Legal General Public Limited Liability Company. New York-based Teton Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Roumell Asset Lc owns 45,274 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Boston Prtn accumulated 226,236 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 21,253 shares. State Street stated it has 228,685 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 19,635 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 109,377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 71,200 shares.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $266.23 million. The firm operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal divisions. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri.