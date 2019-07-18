$0.34 EPS Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG); Seizert Capital Partners Has Trimmed Western Digital Com (WDC) Stake

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) stake by 0.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 11,861 shares as Western Digital Corp Com (WDC)’s stock declined 4.61%. The Seizert Capital Partners Llc holds 1.40 million shares with $67.26M value, down from 1.41M last quarter. Western Digital Corp Com now has $15.49B valuation. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 4.73 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers

Analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 52.11% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. CPLG’s profit would be $19.78M giving it 9.02 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s analysts see -15.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 303,319 shares traded. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.09% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Decatur Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.12% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 495 were accumulated by Sun Life. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 0.04% or 85,301 shares. Burney Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Nuveen Asset Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 32,697 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Com stated it has 203 shares. 109,587 are held by Aviva Pcl. Bessemer Gp accumulated 9,229 shares. Smith Graham And Inv Advsrs Lp reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bkd Wealth Ltd Company reported 0.14% stake. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability accumulated 275,337 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) stake by 1,891 shares to 337,136 valued at $67.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,086 shares and now owns 320,687 shares. Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Western Digital had 23 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Mizuho. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Benchmark on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, April 24.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UVE, AMD, WDC – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, ULTA, WDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.