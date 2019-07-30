$0.34 EPS Expected for BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP); Gramercy Funds Management Has Upped Its Brf Sa (BRFS) Stake

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased Brf Sa (BRFS) stake by 11.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gramercy Funds Management Llc acquired 444,000 shares as Brf Sa (BRFS)’s stock rose 30.12%. The Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 4.42M shares with $25.70M value, up from 3.97M last quarter. Brf Sa now has $7.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 4.09 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 14.49% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 20/04/2018 – Brazil BRF board supports candidate list; 17/04/2018 – Shareholder of Brazil’s BRF says board battle hurting business; 05/03/2018 – Brazil investigators say BRF food inspection fraud started in 2012; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SEES NO ETHICAL CONFLICT IN APPOINTMENT FOR BRF; 26/04/2018 – BRF HAS BEST SANITARY MEASURES IN BRAZIL: FURLAN; 11/04/2018 – BRF: 3 PEOPLE REQUESTED REMOVAL FROM ALTERNATIVE BOARD SLATE; 10/05/2018 – BRF 1Q LOSS R$114M; 18/04/2018 – PARENTE MAY LEAVE POST AS CHAIRMAN OF BOURSE B3 TO POTENTIALLY BECOME CHAIRMAN AT BRF; 19/04/2018 – Brazil’s ABPA says 12 BRF plants affected by EU poultry ban; 23/04/2018 – Brazil’s Kroton buys education firm Somos in deal worth up to $1.8 bln

Analysts expect BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.24% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. BPMP’s profit would be $35.62M giving it 12.01 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, BP Midstream Partners LP’s analysts see -2.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 479,432 shares traded or 89.26% up from the average. BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has declined 26.80% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BPMP News: 17/04/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DISTRIBUTION REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $0.0050 OVER PARTNERSHIP’S MINIMUM QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION; 11/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP BPMP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE IN QTR WAS $35.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – HARVEST FUND ADVISORS REPORTS 8.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP AS OF MARCH 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP IN QUARTER WAS $30.5 MILLION OR $0.29 PER UNIT – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 22/03/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 22/03/2018 BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 17/04/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP Declares Increased First Quarter 2018 Distribution

More notable recent BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP Midstream Partners goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is More Weakness Ahead for MLPs With Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Consolidation Part 2: Ch-Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes In Midstream And Investor Implications – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP Midstream Partners: Continuing To Deliver Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BP Midstream Partners had 2 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States. It has a 12.27 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On BRF S.A. (BRFS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BRF S.A. (BRFS) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why BRF S.A. Stock Climbed 37.1% in April – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BRF SA Shifting Gears As It Contemplates A Merger With Marfrig – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BRF’s Third Quarter Had A Few Positives – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.