$0.34 EPS Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR); Luther Burbank (LBC) SI Increased By 24.44%

Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 288.89% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. ARWR’s profit would be $31.72M giving it 19.49 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 41.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 727,596 shares traded. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has risen 103.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ARWR News: 24/04/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – Arrowhead Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/04/2018 – Sunroc Corporation Announces Acquisition of Arrowhead Concrete Assets of Wyoming Concrete Company Acquired; 23/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD AWAJ.J – ON TRACK TO MEET FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Arrowhead Completes Enrollment in Single Dose Portion of Phase 1/2 Study of ARO-HBV; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Arrowhead Pharma; 14/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD DOSES PATIENTS IN PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF ARO-HBV; 12/03/2018 – Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease; 23/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD – HY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 1123.68 CENTS

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) had an increase of 24.44% in short interest. LBC’s SI was 223,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 24.44% from 179,200 shares previously. With 50,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC)’s short sellers to cover LBC’s short positions. The SI to Luther Burbank Corporation’s float is 1.8%. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 39,302 shares traded. Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LBC News: 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank Savings Expands Construction Lending Team; 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank 1st-Quarter Net Interest Income $30.5 Million; 13/03/2018 Luther Burbank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Luther Burbank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Luther Burbank Savings to Open Branch in Bellevue, Wash; 19/04/2018 – DJ Luther Burbank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBC); 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Luther Burbank Corp; 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank Total Assets $6.03 Billion at March 31

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking services and products for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $635.26 million. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans consisting of first mortgage loans for purchase, refinance, or build-out tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential units, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; and single family residential loans.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. The Company’s pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. It has a 259.8 P/E ratio. The firm also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

