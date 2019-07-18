$0.34 EPS Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR); Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment – CL (CSSE) Shorts Down By 5.24%

Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment Inc – CL (NASDAQ:CSSE) had a decrease of 5.24% in short interest. CSSE’s SI was 377,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.24% from 398,700 shares previously. With 25,100 avg volume, 15 days are for Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment Inc – CL (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s short sellers to cover CSSE’s short positions. The SI to Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment Inc – CL’s float is 11.69%. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 29,537 shares traded or 42.87% up from the average. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has risen 10.48% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CSSE News: 10/05/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Backs FY18 Rev $36M; 27/03/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT – REITERATED 2018 OUTLOOK OF ABOUT $36.0 MLN IN REVENUE AND $18.0 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 27/03/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT INC CSSE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $36 MLN; 17/04/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT – HOMEAWAY & CSS ENTERTAINMENT EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO PRODUCE SECOND SEASON OF SERIES VACATION RENTAL POTENTIAL; 10/05/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT INC CSSE.O – FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $36.0 MLN; 21/03/2018 – American Humane and Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food Deliver Tons of Love (Literally) to the Pen Pals Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Jackson; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertain, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSSE); 27/03/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul 4Q EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Backs 2018 Rev $36M; 27/03/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul 4Q Net $24.1M

Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 288.89% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. ARWR’s profit would be $32.24 million giving it 21.48 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 41.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 386,975 shares traded. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has risen 103.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ARWR News: 30/05/2018 – Arrowhead Pharma Presenting at Global Hepatitis Summit Jun 15; 28/03/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Announces Multiple Presentations at The International Liver Congress™; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Chiefs And Ticketmaster Extend Partnership As The Team Transitions To Digital Ticketing For All Arrowhead Stadium Events; 30/05/2018 – Jared® The Galleria Of Jewelry and Bremont Hosting a Special Event to Introduce the Popular Brand to Guests at Arrowhead Town Center Location; 14/05/2018 – Arrowhead Doses First Hepatitis B Patients in Multiple Dose Portion of Phase 1/2 Study of ARO-HBV; 08/05/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 11/04/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Presents ARC-520 Clinical Data at The International Liver Congress™; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1.7% of Arrowhead Pharma; 23/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD – HY REVENUE (EXCLUDING STRAIGHT LINE RENTAL INCOME) 1.11 BLN RAND VS 959.3 MLN RAND; 27/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC ARWR.O – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF ARO-HBV FOR TREATMENT OF CHRONIC HEPATITIS B

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. produces, distributes, and licenses video content-television programming, online video content, and motion pictures. The company has market cap of $103.21 million. It intends to provide its video content to clients worldwide through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2014 and is based in Cos Cob, Connecticut.

