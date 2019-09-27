$0.34 EPS Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM); Segall Bryant & Hamill Boosted By $368,760 Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc acquired 6,585 shares as Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 192,674 shares with $10.97M value, up from 186,089 last quarter. Oracle Corporation now has $180.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 13.13 million shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives

Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 3,300.00% from last quarter's $0.01 EPS. T_AEM's profit would be $80.87 million giving it 56.54 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's analysts see 161.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 508,623 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $18.29 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 8,873 shares to 8,609 valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Livent Corp stake by 119,397 shares and now owns 245,968 shares. Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magellan Asset reported 30.80 million shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,641 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 121,700 shares. American Assets Invest Management Lc holds 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 72,600 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd accumulated 197,371 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp accumulated 92,343 shares. First Bancshares Tru Com Of Newtown has 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,750 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 264,165 shares. Olstein Management LP invested in 89,000 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Schwerin Boyle holds 1.36% or 229,124 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth has 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 0.36% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jcic Asset Management owns 835 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited accumulated 336,974 shares. Lau Assocs Ltd invested in 0.49% or 17,917 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $50 lowest target. $59.42’s average target is 10.12% above currents $53.96 stock price. Oracle had 24 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. J.P. Morgan maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $56 target. Jefferies maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets.