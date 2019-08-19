$0.33 EPS Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN); Peabody Energy (BTU) Shorts Lowered By 21.24%

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) had a decrease of 21.24% in short interest. BTU’s SI was 2.20 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.24% from 2.79M shares previously. With 775,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s short sellers to cover BTU’s short positions. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 1.05 million shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has declined 47.21% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BTU News: 25/04/2018 – Peabody Energy Expands Share Repurchase Program to $1.0 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Peabody Energy Has Secured $346M Third-Party Surety Bonds in Australia; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Strong Asian demand continues to hold up thermal coal markets; 29/03/2018 – PEABODY LAUNCHES PROCESS TO CUT PRICING & EXTEND MATURITY OF TE; 29/03/2018 – Peabody Energy Reaffirms 2018 Operational, Financial Targets; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY – QTRLY EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.82; 10/05/2018 – Peabody Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.115 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Peabody Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTU); 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY – SEABORNE THERMAL AND METALLURGICAL COAL PRICING “REMAINED ROBUST” ON SOLID ASIAN-PACIFIC DEMAND IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY CORP – CONFIRMS FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2018

Analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.86% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. TITN’s profit would be $7.32M giving it 13.61 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Titan Machinery Inc.’s analysts see 1,550.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 88,633 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 International Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Titan Machinery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TITN); 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q EPS 8c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Agriculture Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Equipment Margin 7.8%-8.3%

Among 5 analysts covering Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Peabody Energy has $42 highest and $1800 lowest target. $32.40’s average target is 68.93% above currents $19.18 stock price. Peabody Energy had 6 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, August 5. The stock of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, April 10.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The firm operates through six operating divisions: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. It has a 4.5 P/E ratio. Mining, Western U.S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold Titan Machinery Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 863,216 are held by Vanguard. Metropolitan Life Company New York invested in 0% or 32,685 shares. Boston Prtn, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,636 shares. D E Shaw And holds 41,993 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Swiss Bancshares has 34,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). State Street owns 365,954 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 200,000 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 226,396 shares. Strs Ohio reported 32,700 shares stake. Charles Schwab stated it has 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 989 shares. Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma has 0.56% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 4,143 shares.

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $398.42 million. It operates through three divisions: Agriculture, Construction, and International. It has a 29.98 P/E ratio. The firm sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

